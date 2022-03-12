‘Loaded’ Patriots eager to get going

The Heritage High softball team will not be sneaking up on anyone in 2022. The Patriots enter the season as not only the favorites in the Bay Valley Athletic League but one of the best teams in all of California.
In a preseason poll, calhisports.com ranked the Patriots as the No. 4 team in California and No. 2 in Northern California. Such high rankings bring high expectations -- at least externally. Internally, things haven’t changed much for Heritage.
“It’s nothing more than normal,” coach Ron Rivers said. “The goal is the same. The goal is to win league. The goal is to get to the playoffs and win NCS. Nothing has really changed.”
One thing that has changed is that the North Coast Section tournament will no longer be the automatic end of the season. Softball has recently adopted a state postseason tournament, which will give the best teams a chance to play against the top teams from other sections. Rivers is looking forward to that possibility.
“I’m super excited that NCS has let us play our version of the championship game like football,” he said. “That should be pretty exciting. The No. 1 and No. 2 teams get to play against Southern California and Central California teams.”
Rivers and the Patriots are upbeat heading into the season for a reason.
Three players -- senior pitcher Kasey Aguinaga, senior shortstop Taci Haase and junior second baseman Skylar Stroh -- have all committed to play at Boise State. Senior third baseman Tianna Bell is headed to Cal while senior outfielder Jessica Heck is going to Simpson.
“We do a good job in that regard, helping kids get to the next level,” Rivers said. “We just had a school come out yesterday to watch practice. We try to stay in contact, stay in touch with coaches to help the girls continue their careers. I try to explain that if they apply themselves in class and on the field, they can find somewhere to go play.”
But the strength of the Heritage team doesn’t stop with those players. Those trying to find a weak spot on the Patriots will have to look hard, and even then would likely come up empty.
Rivers doesn’t like to compare teams of different years. He knows that with rule changes and different levels of competition, comparing this year’s team to one from 10, or even five, years ago is fruitless. But he knows that this group is strong.
“We’re pretty balanced around -- everything looks pretty good,” Rivers said. “We’re loaded up and down the lineup. It’s a really good team right now.”
The Patriots’ first game action will be at the Reno Tournament on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26. Heritage’s first home game will be on Wednesday, March 30 against Arroyo. The Patriots will then travel to take on American Canyon on Friday, April 1 before opening the BVAL season on Tuesday, April 5 against Pittsburg.
“We’re looking forward to every game we play,” Rivers said. “Getting ranked like that, it’s tough. Everyone’s shooting for you. You’re not sneaking up on anyone. We’re the big dog and everyone tries to knock the big dog off the ladder.”
Of course, Heritage starting its season later than usual is still better than the last two years. The 2020 season lasted only two games before COVID-19 brought it to an end. The Patriots played 25 games last year but all were in the BVAL.
The 2022 season is close to normal, with non-league games, as well as tournaments like the Reno event and the Livermore Stampede, which will run from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, April 9.
“It feels great -- it’s about time,” Rivers said. “I had some teams that I thought had a chance to win it all but the seasons were cut short. It’s nice to be playing again, traveling again and showing the girls different things, sites and teams. We’re just excited and blessed to be playing again.”
“It’s a pretty humble group,” Rivers added. “Their chemistry is growing. I’m excited to see what we can do this year.”
