A handful of outdoor Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) sports have bounced back into action, and it appears more will soon move forward.
The state department of health has released updated youth and recreational adult sports guidance, clearing the way for the return of more outdoor sports, including football, soccer, water polo, baseball and softball, in counties with COVID-19 rates at or below 14 cases per 100,000 residents.
Contra Costa County’s rate stood at 14 as of Feb. 24.
A few sports not specifically bound by case-rate limitations, including cross-country, swimming and diving, golf, tennis and track and field, were cleared to resume earlier this year.
“Youth sports are important to our children’s physical and mental health, and our public health approach has worked to balance those benefits against COVID-19 risks,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, California Department of Public Health director. “With case rates and hospitalizations declining across California, we are allowing outdoor competition to resume, with modifications and steps to reduce risk, in counties where case rates are lower.”
Official Bay Valley Athletic League football practices are expected to commence on March 1; baseball and softball will launch practice on March 8; and boys’ and girls’ soccer and boys’ and girls’ water polo practices will commence in April.
Competitions, meanwhile, will begin on March 19 for football; March 30 for baseball and softball; April 27 for soccer teams; and April 28 for water polo squads. Bay Valley Athletic League teams will compete only against one another this school year.
The state requirements mandate that football, rugby and water polo players undergo state-funded weekly COVID-19 tests in counties with case rates between seven and 14 cases per 100,000 residents.
All minors’ parents will be required to sign an informed consent form indicating their understanding and acknowledgement of the risks, and teams will also be required to follow general COVID-19 prevention measures, such as wearing masks during non-activity and not sharing drink bottles and other personal items.
Despite the myriad requirements, coaches and administrators expressed widespread excitement for the return of additional sports this week.
“We are really excited all our outdoor sports have a pathway to competition,” said Heritage Athletic Director Nate Smith. “We would like to have that translate into something for our indoor sports as well.”
Liberty Athletic Director Andrew Lonsdale expressed similar sentiments.
“(The return of more sports) is a great thing for the kids,” he said. “I hope everything goes off without too many issues. Everyone is working hard to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
The Bay Valley Athletic League is expected to post updated sports schedules soon. For updates, visit https://bvalsports.org/2020-21-bval-schedules.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.