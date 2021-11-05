The North Coast Section water polo playoffs began on Nov. 4. Here are the first-round results for Bay Valley Athletic League teams and second-round pairings.

Girls

No. 8 Heritage defeated No. 9 Foothill 9-5

No. 7 Heritage dispatched No. 10 Berkeley 12-3

Boys

No. 8 College Park beat No. 9 Heritage 12-11

No. 6 Berkeley knocked off No. 11 Liberty 16-9

Second Round

Girls

No. 8 Heritage vs. No. 1 San Ramon Valley, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Amador Valley High School, 1155 Santa Rita Road in Pleasanton.

No. 2 Las Lomas vs. No. 7 Liberty, 1:15 p.m. Nov. 6 at James Logan High School, 1800 H Street in Union City.

For full brackets, visit https://www.cifncs.org/sports/waterpolo/index

