Pittsburg Pirates rout Freedom on gridiron

Back in August, when Pittsburg sophomore Jaden Rashada transferred to Pittsburg from Florida’s IMG Academy, Pirates’ head coach Victor Galli found himself in a quarterback dilemma.
Earlier in the year, senior Eli Brickhandler made the move from Whitney High School in Rocklin. Brickhandler went 0-10 his sophomore year, but as a junior, he led the team to a San Joaquin Section Division II championship appearance. The two quarterbacks spent the extended offseason working to hopefully win the starting quarterback position, but heading into Pittsburg’s season opener against Freedom, Galli said he’d make the playing time as close to 50-50 as possible.
The two quarterbacks each got to showcase their abilities in the Pirates’ 58-14 victory over the Falcons. Rashada and Brickhandler each had two touchdown passes on the night and completed at least 60% of their passes.
“We don’t have a backup quarterback,” Galli said. “We have two Division I starters.”
Galli gave Brickhandler the rock to start the game, but the senior didn’t get the chance to lead the Pirates in their opening series. Senior transfer Matt Quesada, a former Falcon, returned a 54-yard punt to the house to put the Pirates up 6-0.
Quesada – the son of Pittsburg football hall of famer Greg Quesada – scored his first punt return touchdown against his former team.
“The tension between their whole team, and I was very high, but it felt good to see them,” Quesada said. “Scoring that first touchdown made me feel amazing, because it was against my former team.”
Brickhandler made it 8-0 after diving into the end zone for the two point conversion, but it took a while to see the offense produce any points on the board. The Pirates’ defense held the Falcons to their goal line on two different occasions in the first quarter. Pittsburg caused a safety and recovered a touchdown in the end zone after a botched Freedom handoff. Pittsburg led 17-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Rashada threw his first touchdown for Pittsburg to Lamont Fortenberry to put the Pirates up 24-0 with 7:11 left in the second quarter.
“It was good to throw a touchdown for Pitt,” Rashda said. “It feels like the start of a journey, and hopefully, there’s plenty more left in the tank.”
Pittsburg added one more score with Daytuwan Pearson returning the Pirates’ second punt return for a touchdown, and Freedom finally got on the board when quarterback Les Callen found Vince Nunley for a 34-yard touchdown. The Falcons’ deficit was cut to 31-7, but the Pirates were too much.
Brickhandler and Rashada recorded one more touchdown in the second half as Pittsburg went on to win the game, 58-14.
Galli said he was impressed by what he saw in his quarterback room.
“They’re both really good and they both need to play,” Galli said. “I thought they did some good things tonight. We have a lot of things to clean up. There’s some things we can do better. We left a lot of points out there early.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.