To celebrate Heritage High School’s 2021-22 boys and girls basketball season, parents, staff and students put together a Senior Night celebration on Feb. 4 and 7 – one night for each team – to honor graduating players on the varsity teams.
The event at the school included spotlights for each senior and recognition from family and coaches in front of a near-capacity crowd for the boys team’s win over Deer Valley and the girls team’s victory over Liberty.
The varsity girl seniors included Gabby Martini (shooting guard), Zeni Purge (guard), Alyssa Ramirez (shooting guard) and Julia Wright (guard).
Playing basketball since she was a toddler, Wright has been part of the Heritage High School team for all of her high school years.
During practices and other team events, Wright said she has developed a strong bond with her teammates that keeps her motivated for each game. Wright was surrounded by encouragement not only from her teammates but also from family and staff.
“It meant a lot, because it was cool seeing all my teammates support me like they always do. But I just felt even more love, with everyone all together supporting me and all the seniors.” Wright said.
Purge has been playing basketball for over 10 years, starting at a private school but then transferring and playing on the varsity team for her final two years at Heritage High School. She said working hard to win and learn from each game inspired her to make the best of the season that was shortened due to COVID–19-induced schedule changes. For Purge, Senior Night signified her time coming to an end as part of the team, but she viewed the night as a reflection of her accomplishments this season.
“I was really excited because I wanted to enjoy the moment, and I know this only comes once in a lifetime. I am really blessed and thankful,” said Purge.
The boys team was equally celebrated, and featured seniors Vinny Andrea (center), Jayden Ennis (forward), Jerrod Jow (shooting guard), Yannick Nguiffo (combo guard), Jalen Owens (shooting guard), Lorenzo Pardo (point guard), Kimani Stafford (shooting guard), Carlton Toppin (center) and Johnny Zuniga (point guard).
A part of the Heritage varsity team since his sophomore year, Pardo was inspired by his father to start playing basketball. Driven to continue playing basketball for as long as he can, Pardo saw Senior Night as a special moment to feel support from his family and teammates, he said.
“The thing I will miss the most being part of the team is just my teammates,” he said, “because we all have been playing since elementary school.”
