Liberty High of Brentwood makes fans smile with Homecoming victory over Monte Vista

The Discovery Bay Senior Mens Golf Club donated $3,500 to the Liberty High School golf program last week.

The check was handed over by club President Rick Harris, who said it is important to support youth in the sport. “It’s important for the health of golf to have young people involved in the game,” Harris said.

“Liberty High School uses our club as its home course for its tournaments and they do their training there, and it’s sort of a natural place to go and help the young golfing community … Golf is an expensive sport, and they need equipment, bags, clubs, shirts, things like that, and they have to pay tournament fees for various things. And our donation helps support that, especially for families that may not have as much money to spend on things like this.”

