The Discovery Bay Senior Mens Golf Club donated $3,500 to the Liberty High School golf program last week.
The check was handed over by club President Rick Harris, who said it is important to support youth in the sport. “It’s important for the health of golf to have young people involved in the game,” Harris said.
“Liberty High School uses our club as its home course for its tournaments and they do their training there, and it’s sort of a natural place to go and help the young golfing community … Golf is an expensive sport, and they need equipment, bags, clubs, shirts, things like that, and they have to pay tournament fees for various things. And our donation helps support that, especially for families that may not have as much money to spend on things like this.”
The money was raised by the club’s invitational golf tournament, a two-day event with golfing, sponsors, a raffle, a silent auction, and other events.
Curtis Cunningham, Liberty High’s girls and boys varsity golf coach, accepted the check on behalf of the program. He said the money is appreciated and will go toward supplying equipment and paying tournament fees for his players.
This year’s donation comes after the club donated $2,500 to the team a year ago that the team coach said would cover the same expenses.
“We as a program are just so grateful for all the things we get to enjoy from them,” Cunningham said. “We are thrilled and very grateful … We are the luckiest team around to have sole access to Discovery Bay Country Club, it’s absolutely wonderful and the support we get from their membership – not only financial – but they are interested in finding out how everyone is doing and had the teams involved in various events ... It’s a great community we are involved with out here.”
