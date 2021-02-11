This week in East County sports history 2-12-21

In 2016, the Liberty High School girls’ soccer team entered its second-to-last match of the regular season with a 7-0-1 record and a chance to clinch its third consecutive Bay Valley Athletic League title.
With a victory over cross-town rival Heritage, the Lions did just that. Not only did the win wrap up a league title, but a 4-0 final put Liberty on the doorstep of an undefeated league season and a league season without allowing a single goal.
Junior captain Devyn Gilfoy got the scoring going early for Liberty, scoring less than three minutes into the game. That was quickly followed up by the first of two goals from sophomore Kylie Zentner. Junior Lauren Sisneros gave the Lions a 3-0 lead going into the half, and Zentner’s second goal closed the scoring.
As dominant as the 4-0 final is, it is not indicative of just how dominant Liberty was. While the best Patriots player, goalkeeper Kailee Gross, did allow four goals, the Lions could have easily scored twice as many goals if not for her strong saves.
“I think we played together as a team very well,” Liberty junior Haley Bostard said of the Lions’ performance. “We connected and worked hard for each other. That’s all that I could ask for as a captain.”
