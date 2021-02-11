As Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) cross-country, swimming and diving, and girls’ golf and tennis teams gear up for the return of action, several champion teams and individuals are hoping to repeat their success.
Here is a look back at the 2019 squads and players everyone will be chasing this season.
Swimming and diving
When Heritage swimmers jump into the pool in the middle of this month, the boys’ squad will be gunning for its 12th consecutive league title, while the girls’ squad will look for its 11th consecutive BVAL crown.
Both teams closed out the 2019 season with perfect league records.
Cross-country
The Liberty boys’ and Heritage girls’ took home big wins at the BVAL cross-country championships in 2019, the last time such an event was held.
The Heritage girls’ score of 42 won them the meet. Liberty’s girls’ team won second place with 47, and Freedom finished third with a score of 82.
The Liberty boys’ team score of 36 clinched them the title. The Heritage boys finished with 48 points to come in second as a team. Freedom finished third.
Liberty athlete Nic Lewis, who finished with a 5k time of 17:03.02, finished first for the boys, while Freedom athlete Kylee Denver finished with the best overall girls’ time at 20:24.67.
The Heritage and Liberty girls’ squads shared the regular-season title, while the Liberty boys’ nabbed the regular-season championship.
Girls’ golf
The Heritage girls’ golf team will gun for its eighth straight Bay Valley Athletic League in 2021.
The squad finished 10-0 in league matches in 2019.
The league’s 2019 MVP was Liberty’s Emily Knox.
Girls’ tennis
The Heritage girls tennis team will seek its ninth straight team league championship.
On an individual level, Erin Crane took home the singles title, while the duo of Alyssa Duran and Sofia Sormani captured the doubles crown.
