Heritage boys golf team has been the gold standard in the Bay Valley Athletic League for a long time. In 2021, Liberty broke the Patriots’ 51-match winning streak in league matches. In 2022, the expectations for the Lions are even bigger.
Liberty opened its league season on Thursday, March 10 against Deer Valley. When the league season comes to an end, the Lions hope to be the BVAL’s top team.
“For the first time in a while, it’s a pretty old team,” coach Curtis Cunningham said. “We have four or five seniors and several juniors. It’s a veteran group. And I’m pretty optimistic about this group. We have the potential to improve. Some of the other teams had key losses. The goal is to go 10-0 and win league title. But if we go 9-1 or 8-2, the league title is the goal.”
Liberty’s top players include seniors Gavin Wagner and Andrew Krey. Junior Seth Gelnette has also impressed Cunningham with what the coach called “tremendous potential.”
And in the preseason, things have gone well for the Lions. Liberty sits at 2-1, having beaten Granada and split a pair of matches against Tracy, with each team winning on its home course.
But the optimism and high expectations don’t come because the Lions are playing well in the early season. It’s the opposite.
Cunningham has seen talent from the Liberty team but also knows there’s a lot of talent that’s been untapped in the early season. In the coming weeks, he hopes that can change but also knows that there’s no easy way to get it going.
“I don’t think we’re playing anywhere close to where we can play,” Cunningham said. “We can drop four strokes a guy per match. I don’t think we’re close to where we could be. If these guys get close to their potential, I think they’ll be tough to beat in the league.”
“And when the scores are tough, I can’t make them run or have extra weights,” he added. “Golf is a different animal. We try to keep them loose and focused. That’s about all that we can do.”
One of the advantages of this season is that it will offer more opportunities for the Lions -- and other teams -- to work on their craft than the last two. The 2020 season was canceled shortly after it began. There was a season in 2021. But despite golf being one of the easiest sports to adapt to with COVID-19 rules, the season was limited to league matches with teams not wanting to travel.
The 2022 season will bring tournaments. One of those will be the return of Liberty’s longtime home tournament -- the Aiello Invitational. That will be on Monday, March 14 at Discovery Bay Country Club.
Two weeks later, the Lions will be at Monarch Bay Golf Club in San Leandro for the Spring Classic. Other tournaments include the Gambella Invitational on Monday, April 18, at Lone Tree and the Tracy Invitational on Monday, April 25, at Tracy Country Club. The postseason will include the BVAL Tournament, if necessary, the North Coast Section qualifier and then the NCS Championship Tournament.
“If they’re out here, they love the game,” Cunningham said. “Having the opportunity to play at Discovery Bay -- some of them aren’t members -- they understand how fortunate they are to have access to this facility and course. Everyone has been pretty darn positive about the whole experience. Compared to last year, it’s been nice to play somewhere between Lone Tree and Discovery Bay.”
And while not every opponent is the same in quality, the Lions know that they can’t slack at all in any match if they’re going to meet the goals that they’ve laid out.
“With the expectations that I have for this group and they have for themselves, every league match is big,” Cunningham said. “We have to be sure that we don’t take any league matches off and don’t take anyone anything less than seriously.”
“They’re hard-working,” he added. “They love the game and have a real positive vibe right now. It’s been a really fun start to the season.”
