Liberty water polo superstar Paige Henson recently signed her National letter of intent to play NCAA Division 2 Water Polo at Concordia University Irvine.
A scholar athlete, she finished her final varsity season as a Lion, helping Liberty win the league championship. She was named to the all-league first team and was selected for the North Coast Section Senior All Stars. She has also been on the varsity swim team for Liberty all four years, along with being an active FFA, honor roll and California Scholarship Federation member for her entire time in high school. She was an officer last year in FFA. She successfully exhibited FFA Supreme Champion Market Hog during her FFA experience at the Contra Costa County Fair. Paige is excited to play at the college level in a sport that she loves.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.