Way cleared for return of indoor sports

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has released broad new guidelines that appear to clear the way for resumption of indoor youth sports competitions in the state.
The CDPH directions, released March 4, broadly state that “teams can return to competition only if they adhere to the stricter requirements in place for college teams, which include rigorous testing requirements around each competition, following contact tracing protocols and coordination with local health authorities.”
Masking requirements for youth and adult participants, coaches and support staff must also be in place, according to the guidelines.
The state’s move toward the return of indoor sports comes on the heels of a court order issued in a lawsuit recently filed in San Diego, CDPH officials confirmed in a statement.
“Our top priority is supporting youth sports to safely return to play, guided by science,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, CDPH director.
Locally, the decision could allow basketball, volleyball and wrestling to resume.
The state previously gave the go-ahead for cross-country, swimming and diving, and girls’ golf and tennis, to resume earlier this year. It gave further clearance for other outdoor sports, such as football, soccer, water polo, baseball and softball to launch in late February.
Just a handful of the state’s broad indoor sport requirements include mandated COVID-19 testing and returned results for all basketball, volleyball and wrestling athletes and support staff within 48 hours of each competition; symptom and health screenings for all workers and athletes entering the facility or event; an in-place mechanism for notifying other schools should an athlete from one team test positive within 48 hours after competition with another team; and a requirement that schools evaluate the availability of, and accessibility to, local contact tracing resources.
Heritage Athletic Director Nate Smith hinted that details still need to be worked out.
“There are going to be a lot of decisions that have to be made at the local levels due to testing requirements and funding,” he said.
Liberty boys’ basketball head coach Jon Heinz said coaches were not expecting the indoor sports announcement quite as quick as it came, but he’s glad it’s a reality.
He, too, confirmed he’s waiting for the logistics to be worked out.
“It was nice to let them know last Thursday during workouts that we will have a season and that we were just waiting for final details,” he said this week. “It’s exciting, especially for the seniors. I am excited for them that they will be able to have their senior season.”
To view the state’s complete guidelines, visit https://bit.ly/3kWvExC.
