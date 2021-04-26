The nonprofit Honor Group, which strives to create awareness and educate students and the community about the needs of military veterans, has announced that it will hold its 2021 Honor Bowl at Liberty High School in Brentwood.
The Honor Group uses the event, which features multiple games, as a venue to educate students, coaches and the community about patriotism, while raising money for injured, ill and wounded veterans.
The 2021 event is set for Sept. 10 and 11, featuring five games and 10 teams from two states. The matchups include Canyon Springs High School (Las Vegas) versus Brentwood's Liberty High on Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m., and Pleasant Valley (Chico) against Brentwood's Heritage on Sept. 11 at 4 p.m.
Other matchups on Sept. 10 include Sutter Union vs. Campolindo at 4 p.m. Other Sept. 11 games are expected to feature Clovis East vs. Menlo Atherton at noon, and Liberty (Bakersfield) vs. Clayton Valley at 7:30 p.m.
The 2021 event comes about two years after the renovation of Liberty High School's Ohmstede Field, with new lights, expanded home-side bleachers, an improved press box, and a new entrance and scoreboard.
For more information about the nonprofit and the Honor Bowl, visit thehonorgroup.org.
