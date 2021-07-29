Ohmstede Field
The nonprofit Honor Group, which creates awareness and educates students and the community about the needs of military veterans, has announced the schedule for the 2021 Honor Bowl at Liberty High School in Brentwood. The two-day event is scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11. The Honor Group uses the event, which features multiple games, as a venue to educate students, coaches and the community about patriotism, while raising money for injured, ill and wounded veterans. The Sept. 10 matchups include Sutter Union vs. Campolindo (4 p.m.) and Canyon Springs vs. Liberty (Brentwood) at 7:30 p.m. The Sept. 11 games are Clovis East vs. Heritage (noon); Pleasant Valley vs. Menlo-Atherton at 4 p.m.; and Liberty (Bakersfield) vs. Clayton Valley at 7:30 p.m.

