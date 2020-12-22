The nonprofit Honor Group, which strives to create awareness and educate students and the community about the needs of military veterans, has announced it will hold its 2021 Honor Bowl at Liberty High School in Brentwood.
The nonprofit uses the event, which features multiple games, as a venue to educate students, coaches and the community about patriotism while raising money for injured, ill and wounded veterans.
The 2021 event is set for Sept. 10 and 11, although matchups haven’t been announced yet.
The 2020 event, which was cancelled due to the pandemic-induced stoppage of play, was slated to feature five Southern California and five Northern California games, which included a scheduled clash between Brentwood’s Liberty and Del Oro High out of Loomis.
The game will come about two years after Liberty High School's Ohmstede Field was renovated, which ushered in new lights, expanded home-side bleachers, an improved press box, a new entrance and a new scoreboard.
For more information about the nonprofit and Honor Bowl, visit thehonorgroup.org.
