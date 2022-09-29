‘Huge’ sequence carries Freedom to victory

Photo by Michael Dixon

A ‘huge’ play by running back Herschel Turner Jr. in the third quarter was one of many that propelled the Falcons to victory over the Titans.

Freedom’s football team never trailed in its Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23, against Eastlake High School from the San Diego Section and won 46-28.

On the surface, that looks like a blowout, particularly when noting that the visitors scored two late touchdowns when the game was already out of reach. But the game also came down to a critical sequence that lasted less than one minute of game time.

The Falcons and Titans were tied at 14 with less than a minute left in the first half. But for Freedom, it was a precarious tie. Eastlake had the ball inside of the Falcons’ 10 and was set to receive the second-half kickoff. Then, Freedom senior Norman Robinson intercepted a pass in the end zone. One play later, senior Dominick Tomlin got free and scored on a 92-yard touchdown run to put Freedom up 21-14.

