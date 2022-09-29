‘Huge’ sequence carries Freedom to victory

Freedom’s football team never trailed in its Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23, against Eastlake High School from the San Diego Section and won 46-28.
On the surface, that looks like a blowout, particularly when noting that the visitors scored two late touchdowns when the game was already out of reach. But the game also came down to a critical sequence that lasted less than one minute of game time.
The Falcons and Titans were tied at 14 with less than a minute left in the first half. But for Freedom, it was a precarious tie. Eastlake had the ball inside of the Falcons’ 10 and was set to receive the second-half kickoff. Then, Freedom senior Norman Robinson intercepted a pass in the end zone. One play later, senior Dominick Tomlin got free and scored on a 92-yard touchdown run to put Freedom up 21-14.
“I knew it was coming; we practiced all week on it,” Robinson said of his interception. “All I did was to stay back and play my coverage and not go anywhere. I saw the ball and I got it.”
“After I saw that, we needed a breakout play,” Tomlin added of his touchdown run. “I had to get the offense to get confidence back. I just had to run and keep going.”
Freedom wasn’t done, either. Eastlake fumbled the snap on the first play of their ensuing possession. Freedom capitalized on that with a 26-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Myles Hunt to senior Samaje Featherstone for a 14-yard touchdown pass with seconds to go in the half, giving the Falcons a 27-14 lead at halftime.
After a sneak onside kick to start the second half, Freedom was quickly back in the end zone when Hunt and Featherstone connected on a 36-yard touchdown pass. Before the third quarter was finished, junior running back Herschel Turner Jr. scored on a 15-yard touchdown run and Robinson got his second interception of the day. He returned it 50 yards for a touchdown, giving the Falcons a 46-14 lead.
“It was huge,” Freedom coach Zach Sims said of the sequence before halftime. “We practice sudden change -- change of possessions – all the time. For the kids to commit to it and understand that every play can flip the momentum of the game, was a really huge thing for us.”
The game’s early minutes were dominated by the defenses, to the point where the first score of the game was defensive, when Featherstone went 25 yards for a pick-six. That defensive touchdown triggered an offensive explosion. Eastlake scored on its next possession. Freedom answered with an 11-yard touchdown run from Turner. The Titans responded with a touchdown on their next possession to tie the game early in the second quarter.
With the win, Freedom moved its record to 2-2. The Falcons started their season at 0-2, losing to Marin Catholic and El Cerrito before defeating Menlo School and Eastlake to even their record.
“It feels great,” Turner said. “Even when we were 0-2, we weren’t moping in practice. We knew that we could have played better and those first two losses were on us. We’re where we’re supposed to be right now. I feel like we should have a better record but I feel good about it.”
With the game against Eastlake now done, Freedom’s attention will now go to it’s Bay Valley Athletic League opponents. First up for the Falcons is a home game against Heritage on Friday, Sept. 30. The Patriots will enter league play at 4-1 after losing to James Logan on Friday.
Freedom is happy to be taking a two-game winning streak into its BVAL schedule. But the Falcons also know that they will need to keep on improving to do well against their league opponents.
“We’re doing good,” Turner said. “But I feel like to do good in league, everyone needs to stay healthy and dialed in. It’s even more serious. This was just a warm up. We’ve got to lock all the way in. It’s ‘go’ time.”
After the game against Heritage, Freedom will have a bye week. The Falcons will be on the road against Liberty on Friday, Oct. 14, and at Pittsburg on Friday Oct. 21. Freedom will then host Antioch on Friday, Oct. 28 before finishing its regular season at Deer Valley on Friday, Nov. 4. All remaining games – both home and road – have 7 p.m. kickoffs.
