The Impact SC '05G Green recently had a solid performance in the Dublin Fall Classic.
The girls have been working on possession-style soccer and attacking the space in behind their opponent's back line, and it showed in group play. The squad won all three group play games over teams from Vision Academy, AFC (Association Futbol Club) and AYSA Select United, scoring 19 goals and giving up none. In the finals, the team faced the Mustang SC, and on a fabulous free kick goal from Morgan Purvey, won in regulation 1-0. The girls are also in the Top 48 for State Cup play, undefeated in State Premier league play, and 7-1-1 overall in their past nine games. The team is comprised of Emma Arnett Omondi, Aubrey Brambley, Reece Campbell, Kayla Cochenoeur, Hailey Garvin, Sierra Hendrickson, Kelsey Imrisek-Kawalkowski, Macie Jarquin, Alexa Paolini, Gabriella Pantoja, Brooklyn Pierce, Morgan Purvey, Kaliyan Sin, Cate Toal, Kasey Williams and, not pictured, Anecia Newhouse, Gabby Mendez, Makena Sorrick and Olivia Parkinson.
