Impact Soccer Club coach gains international training

Impact Soccer Club Director of Coaching Tom Ginocchio recently returned from a two-week director’s course, where he studied at professional clubs in Holland and Germany.
The group started in Holland, where they met with youth directors from Ajax Football Club, then studied for three days at Vitesse, which included a lecture from former United States Development Academy Director and current Vitesse Youth Director Aloys Wijnker.
The group also spent time at professional club AZ Alkmaar, considered by many to the be the top club for youth development in Holland.
The group then went to Germany, where they spent the majority of their time studying at top club Bayer Leverkusen. On one of their days at the club, they had a two-hour discussion with former Borussia Dortmund and current Leverkusen Head Coach Peter Bosz, who shared thoughts on club development and game day management.
“The course is an amazing opportunity to collaborate with top clubs and be exposed to their club culture, development philosophies, player assessment and scouting resources, trainings and games,” Ginocchio said. “The ability to take what we have learned and then bring it back to our own clubs to share with coaches and implement with our players is fantastic. This was my third trip to Europe, studying in Spain, Holland and Germany, and I look forward to using the information from each experience to enhance what we do at Impact SC.”
