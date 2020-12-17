The Impact Soccer Club recently held a toy drive to benefit the Brentwood Regional Community Chest’s (BRCC) Christmas program. The BRCC, a volunteer group, traditionally provides full holiday dinners, canned food and presents to Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Bethel Island families. For more information on Impact soccer, visit https://www.impactsoccer.org. For more information on the BRCC, visit http://www.brcchest.org.
