Making an impact
Photo courtesy of the Impact Soccer Club

The Impact Soccer Club recently held a toy drive to benefit the Brentwood Regional Community Chest’s (BRCC) Christmas program. The BRCC, a volunteer group, traditionally provides full holiday dinners, canned food and presents to Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Bethel Island families. For more information on Impact soccer, visit https://www.impactsoccer.org. For more information on the BRCC, visit http://www.brcchest.org.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags