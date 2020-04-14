The Impact Soccer Club recently showed it’s not letting the coronavirus (COVID-19) shelter-in-place restrictions prevent it from training the sport’s next stars. Coaches on the organization’s Facebook page recently showcased its new distance-training methods, complete with a tablet device displaying a number of different participants brushing up on their skills from various locations.
Breaking News
Impact Soccer Club offers virtual training during quarantine
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Contra Costa Health Services secures Antioch Fairgrounds for COVID-19 medical site
- Cars collide after driver reportedly runs red light
- Shooting in Brentwood critically injures resident
- Contra Costa County reveals COVID-19 case count by city
- Speed likely a factor in Marsh Creek Road rollover
- Town of Discovery Bay to raise water, wastewater rates
- California to discuss re-opening economies with Washington and Oregon
- Volunteer assembly line makes masks
- Contra Costa County ordered to shelter in place due to COVID-19
- Brentwood Union School District grab-and-go meals schedule changes
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.