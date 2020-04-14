Impact Soccer Club offers virtual training during quarantine

Photo courtesy of Impact Soccer Club

The Impact Soccer Club recently showed it’s not letting the coronavirus (COVID-19) shelter-in-place restrictions prevent it from training the sport’s next stars. Coaches on the organization’s Facebook page recently showcased its new distance-training methods, complete with a tablet device displaying a number of different participants brushing up on their skills from various locations.

