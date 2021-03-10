The Impact Soccer Club’s 13G squad recently returned to the field to scrimmage their parents in what amounted to some friendly fun.
“A lot of fun was had by all and everyone was happy to be on the field,” the organization said in a social media post.
The state department of health released updated youth and recreational adult sports guidance in late February, clearing the way for the return of more outdoor sports, including football, soccer, water polo, baseball and softball, in counties with COVID-19 rates at or below 14 cases per 100,000 residents.
