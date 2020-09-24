Impact Soccer Club rolls out new training philosophy during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic and poor air quality threatened to halt Brentwood’s Impact Soccer Club.
But instead of giving in, the organization has kicked up the creativity to keep the institution rolling forward.
The nonprofit has applied a slew of virtual tools and safe, in-person instructional methods to deflect operational obstacles.
“We are forced to be very creative,” said Impact coach Sal Acevedo. “It’s great.”
Like virtually all sports organizations, Impact was forced to temporarily cease all in-person activities for about three months between March and June to adhere to government-imposed COVID-19 regulations, and again recently due to smoke-filled air.
But in a restrictive world, club leaders found a welcoming alternative online.
Impact’s own virtual training features an array of soccer-focused instruction, competitions and friendly social engagements in addition to traditional club benefits like skill development, sociability and fun.
A typical session might include ball, move and core work, professional game film study, yoga, trivia, juggling competitions and maybe even a Family Feud game.
Other unique additions for younger teams include scavenger hunts, get-to-know-me sessions, show-and-tell exercises and other quick-paced activities to promote social interaction and fun.
“Obviously we want to be on the field training,” said Tom Ginocchio, the club’s director of coaching. “Normally what we did before COVID is cancel. Now we have the ability to cancel but offer online training in an environment that we wouldn’t have done in the past. It’s made us better in certain ways.”
Impact coach Matt Kendall, who works with the club’s younger participants, said he’s found that the online methods allow him to build a richer relationship with his players.
“Something that all of us coaches know is when you get to the field, it’s all business,” he said. “You have to get this, this and this done because we are trying to teach this skill and trying to be better at it to win games. One of the things I have learned through this process of COVID is that by doing these virtual trainings, I am able to build relationships deeper with my kids than I was before.”
Impact’s adaptation carried over to the field as well when the organization got the go-ahead to begin modified group activities in June.
Disease-controlling measure are in place. Masks are required before and after physical practice and players are kept 6 feet apart in stable groups of 14 players to one coach. Hand sanitizer is routinely used. None of that doesn’t stops soccer-like activities from occurring.
Typical practices now emphasize individual skill development, exercise and game-like action that mirrors scrimmages minus contact.
Although the in-person rules pose challenges—such as keeping the youth a safe distance from their friends— coaches and players alike say they appreciate the opportunity to return to the field.
“These camps are kind of like the saving grace right now because you have kids who are stuck all day doing online school, where they cannot see their friends,” said Lindsay Purvey, who has multiple children in the club. “(Distance education) is all very structured. There is no time for the social interaction or to really have fun. Being able to be on the field and see their friends, even at a distance, completely changed the mindset of my two kids.”
Acevedo said coaches routinely scour the internet for new training ideas and in turn share their own innovative suggestions online for others to use.
“It really forces us to get creative. We want to make it as competitive as possible, because the kids want to play, want to compete, and when you take away the full contact, suddenly you have to get creative,” he said.
Impact President Robert Garvin said the club’s continued success is largely due to dedicated community support and the organization’s determined volunteers who do whatever is needed to ensure the club’s success—everything from volunteering during practice to sitting in on a virtual meeting.
“I am very proud of everyone who has been involved with Impact,” he said.
Garvin noted that it’s anyone’s guess when the club will be able to resume normal activities. Presumably the next step toward normalcy will be competitions within the current 14-player practice groups.
Until further changes are allowed, the club says it will continue moving forward, whether online or on the field.
“We’ll create the environment that best suits the needs of our players, and we will adapt as we go,” Ginocchio said.
