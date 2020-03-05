The Impact Soccer Club’s ‘08 Green boys’ state cup-platinum level team, coached by Duane Glinton, recently brought home the NorCal State Cup trophy in a 4-0 win over Placer United. Impact, which led 1-0 after one half, scored three second-half goals to seal the victory. The team played so well that Placer United parents commended the squad during a postgame trophy ceremony, Impact officials said.
Impact Soccer Club’s ‘08 Green boys’ state cup-platinum level team wins NorCal State Cup trophy
