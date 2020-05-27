The COVID-19 pandemic has kicked the local Impact Soccer Club fully into the virtual world.
But that hasn’t stopped the organization’s members from finding ways to bond, train and prepare for the future.
The Brentwood-based nonprofit hosts weekly virtual training sessions; online yoga classes; and social-media bonding events to keep its youth members engaged and practicing.
Coaches also routinely distribute training tools, instructional videos and encourage members to post their own footage as part of contests.
“With this whole COVID-19, a lot has been taken away from the kids: their friends; their ability to go to the park to play soccer; school and other programs,” said Robert Garvin, Impact president. “This gives them the opportunity to continue the shelter in place but be physically active and also find ways to have fun with their friends in a virtual sense.”
The club’s social-media channels give viewers a glimpse of the unique activity that’s ensued since the county’s March shelter-in-place order took hold.
Impact’s Facebook page displays workout challenges tied to participants’ names and the alphabet; team-created motivational messages encouraging everyone to shelter in place; Zoom-based training sessions, complete with multiple players all visible on one screen; player-created footage showcasing skills; and team leaders relaying unique training tips and tools.
"I think it’s great that the girls stay connected during this time," said Impact parent. Jenni Cero Sorrick. "They have been doing drills together virtually and working on ball control. They are together sometimes four to five days every week normally, so when they don’t see each other, they definitely miss each other so the team bonding is important to keep up."
Garvin applauds the organization’s coaches and the many volunteers who continue to carry the approximately 1,400-member club forward in the current pandemic-induced state, but he admits that the forced changes have been challenging.
With in-person club activities halted, the nonprofit has had to cancel some programs, reduce some coaches’ pay and seek continued donations.
All the while, Impact leaders, many of whom are volunteers, are scrambling to ensure that the club retains its solid foundation — a feat that’s been achieved thus far, Garvin said.
“Our goal is to do everything we can so that when we do come out of COVID-19, we will have a club to come back to,” Garvin said.
It’s possible that organizations like Impact could soon begin holding small-group camps over the summer, Garvin said.
Impact officials are already engaged with Brentwood, Oakley and Contra Costa County leaders in anticipation of possibly being able to offer such options.
The club is also in discussions with other similar organizations, in an attempt to maximize available services once in-person activities can resume.
“Even if we have to start small, starting somewhere benefits these kids,” Garvin said. “We want to make sure these kids can come back as soon as they can in a safe and structured way.”
The club, which features options for youth all the way up to adults, is proceeding with recreation league and competitive season sign-ups, hoping both will commence at some point.
Until then, the club strives to make the best of the current situation, one virtual move at a time.
“We are doing the best we can with the tools that we have,” Garvin said.
For more information on Impact, visit www.Impactsoccer.org.
