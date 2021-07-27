The Impact 08 under-14 girls team, coached by Duane Glinton, recently won the Manteca FC Return 2 Play Spring Classic Tournament and the Pleasanton RAGE Girls Summer CUP Tournament.
Return 2 Play Spring Classic
The girls finished with three wins, zero losses, and one draw, scoring eight goals and allowing only one in the tournament, which was played at the River Island Sports Complex in Lathrop in late June. Kimberly Santoyo scored the championship contest's only goal with about five minutes remaining in Impact's fourth game of the weekend, clinching the title over Yosemite FC amid hot temperatures.
Pleasanton RAGE Girls Summer CUP
The squad captured the Pleasanton RAGE Girls Summer CUP in late July in Pleasanton. The Impact went 4 and 0 in the tournament, scoring 15 goals and surrendering only two.
"This is the team’s second championship in the last two months," the team said in a statement. "We are very proud of these girls!"
For more information on the Impact Soccer Club, visit www.impactsoccer.org.
