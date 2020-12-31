Joe Mixon’s fourth NFL season — all with the Cincinnati Bengals — will come to an end with him on the bench.
Team officials announced Mixon, a 2014 Freedom graduate, will not play in the team’s season finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 3.
“I don’t anticipate him being out there this week,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a broadcast on the team’s website. “It’s a foot injury; it’s not always cut and dry. You want to give him every opportunity, and if he’s able to play, let him play. If not, make sure he’s fully healthy before he gets ready to play.”
Mixon has been on the shelf since he suffered a foot injury in week six against the Indianapolis Colts.
He had played in at least 14 games his previous three seasons, including a career-high 16 games last season, but will end the 2020 campaign after only six games on the field.
He ends the season with 119 carries for 428 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with 21 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown.
“He’s done a great job,” Taylor said. “He’s done everything asked of him to get healthy, but now he’ll be able to turn his focus to next season and getting ready for the spring. It’s terrible for Joe because anyone that knowns him knows how invested he is in this team.”
Mixon was drafted by the Bengals in 2017, and has since started 41 of 50 total games for Cincinnati in his car, career, carrying the ball 812 times for 3,359 yards and 20 touchdowns, in addition to hauling in 129 receptions for 1,008 yards and five touchdowns.
He recently signed a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
The team has not disclosed the financial terms of the deal, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that it was worth $48 million.
