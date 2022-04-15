The Giants Community Fund, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, recently announced their 2022 youth programming schedule, in which parents can find and register their children for the Junior Giants program. The program is free, in-person or digital, and aimed at giving youth the opportunity to play softball and baseball.
“The 2022 Junior Giants program will be hosted in 80 leagues across California, Nevada and Oregon from June 13-August 5,” Sue Petersen, the Giants Community Fund Executive Director, stated in a press release. “The exact start dates, according to the release, vary from location to location. The Junior Giants Schools and additional spring program that lasts eight weeks, serves 4,000 students in Northern and Central California.”
There are two area programs. In Antioch, contact Troy Faulk at 925-779-7075 or tfaulk@antiochca.gov.
In Brentwood, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 925-516-5444 or at ParksAndRecreation@brentwoodca.gov.
“As we approach a new year of programming, we are grateful for the opportunity to support our communities on the field, at school and online,” Petersen added. “We are excited to bring our communities together through Junior Giants, and are continuing our efforts to provide schools across Northern California with the tools they need to make baseball and softball more accessible.” Junior Giants, which highlights the importance of accessible sports by being noncompetitive, free, and coed, is for youth ages 5-18.
For parents who do not wish or are unable to take their kids to the in-person gatherings of the Junior Giants, the community fund also offers additional programs called Spring Training and Giants on the Go, which are virtual.
“Only 24% of kids ages 6 to 17 engage in the CDC-recommended hour of activity per day, down from 30% one decade ago,” according to the release. “Giants on the Go encourages kids to participate in movement of all kinds with the goal of reaching 60 minutes a day.”
Spring Training, which went live on Monday, April 11, and is hosted via Facebook live, holds weekly conditional practices in which kids can practice drills and skills for upcoming seasons. The Giants on the Go program is accessible on the Junior Giants app, where exercise and activity is trackable, kids can join challenges, and attend meet-and-greet via Zoom with San Francisco Giants athletes.
“We remain committed to our mission of propelling youth in underserved regions to be positive forces in their communities by delivering programs that promote health, education, bully prevention and character development,.” Petersen said. “So far, the Giants Community Fund has donated almost $37 million for community outreach.”
