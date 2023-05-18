Keeping track of his miles the analog way

Branin Cook was just like every other high school athlete back in the day when he was growing up in Salem, Oregon. He played football, basketball, was a golfer, and he trained and ran on his own to stay in shape. He was never a long-distance runner. He is, however, still a golfer.
Then one day, in late 2002, he started logging his runs on sheets of looseleaf paper in a binder, something that’s become a tradition for him 21 years later and going.
“I just wanted to log how far I run,” he said. “It was just a personal thing for me just to see if I could achieve higher volumes, higher speeds, longer distances. I’ve never really had to run more than a mile or something like that.
“That was something I did for me because (running) kept me healthier, and then it was just a personal goal, something I could do as I got older which, here I am.”
Maintaining the log has become a tradition for Cook, now 53. He runs or works out, then when he gets home he has the current month’s page on a tablet on his desk, and he records the details of each run or workout. Each page details each month and each line records each day’s workout. There’s a loose sheet of paper in the folder at the beginning of the three-ring binder that he keeps as an annual log, with each line summarizing each year. To date, he’s recorded around 12,000 miles running since 2002, all logged, currently, with the same pencil he got from a doctor’s office in Oregon almost 12 years ago.
“I’ve just always been blown away by how old school he is,” his wife, Marla, said. “When he first got his cellphone (an old flip phone) and got into texting, he didn’t know how to put a spacebar. His whole texts were just all words.”
Cook explained that while anything productive has moved to apps to make things more convenient and readily available for most, that the constant updates complicates things. His old-school routine of putting pencil to paper is something that never needs an update and is always available, no passwords or updates required.
“I’d rather keep my same cellphone forever if I can,” Cook said. “This has been very easy for me. It’s very routine.”
“Technology is changing so fast, I don’t think I’ve ever been able to keep up with it enough.”
The binder that started with one page in 2002 now has more than 100 pages of hand-written logs from his runs and workouts throughout the last two decades, all in order with the most recent month at the front.
“He actually takes a ruler to a piece of paper and a pencil. I was like, ‘What?,” Marla said. “Even though he’s not a computer guy, I would be surprised if he started asking me to create a spreadsheet. I’ve always just been totally enamored.”
The handwritten log is a daily motivation of sorts to keep running and keep challenging himself. Cook’s log isn’t anything too complicated. He records his time, distance, and other workouts he may do on that day, like push-ups, sit-ups, or anything weight related. He put together a small gym in half of his garage to continue his workouts.
Running has become a part of Cook’s life, mostly thanks to the log. He said it has put him into a proper routine that has helped him grow as a runner. Over the years since he’s started running, Cook has finished numerous 5Ks and half-marathons with a plastic Ziploc bag filled with his race bibs and finisher medals.
His advice to those looking to start running or working out is to start small and to get into a routine.
“It’s hard to get into a routine and it takes a very short amount of time to get into a routine,” he explained. “Once you get into your routine, it’s a much easier transition into a bigger routine. You just can’t go out one week and all of a sudden decide to go and run five miles. But small goals, two days a week, three days a week until you know what you’re capable of, to make a different goal.”
Cook adds that running with others helps a lot as well. He and Marla run together sometimes, and she has been a big support for his running and exercise life.
“Partnership is great,” he said. “If you have any type of buddy system, then that absolutely raises the bar on anything that you do.”
Cook has tried different methods, but at the end of the day, everything comes back to the log written in pencil that he started in 2002.
This summer, Cook’s runs will feature more than just getting logged. Starting in July, Cook plans to run to fundraise for the Veterans of Oakley, donating a dollar per day while running a mile. He came up with the idea of it from a mile-a-day challenge he saw on a running website.
“The goal was just to run one mile a day,” he said.” Some of these writers like, wow, some of these people have done this for like five years.”
“I thought, ‘If I was going to do that, what can I do to make at least a little bit of cause? I told my mom and some other people and they’ll do the same thing. If I can do 100 days, if I have five people, that’s $500 to give to a few people, hopefully veterans, for their charity.”
And yes, that mile will still be logged, in pencil, on July’s sheet of paper and placed in the binder.
Those interested in Cook’s fundraiser can email him for more information at bnmcook@comcast.net.
