Moving toward the goal
Photo by Ken Boone

Heritage’s Kendall Overgaard moves the ball upfield during the Patriots’ 1-1 tie with Liberty on Tuesday night. Liberty’s Madison Del Prado and Heriage’s Sabrina Rogers took care of the scoring for their respective squads. Heritage is 5-4-2 and 2-0-1 in league play this season, while Liberty is 6-5-1 and 2-0-1.

