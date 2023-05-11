BRENTWOOD – It’s been a long time since Heritage sophomore outfielder JJ Kinnaird had a go-ahead hit with a tournament title on the line.
“I was probably like nine or 10 years old,” the now 15-year-old Kinnaird said. “It was against a good team too, so it’s been a while. But this one was really needed to help us get a better seeding for NCS.”
Kinnaird’s go-ahead single with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning was all the Heritage High baseball team needed to win the Bay Valley Athletic League tournament Thursday afternoon at Heritage.
The hit not only pushed the Patriots over the line for the tournament win, but for Kinnaird, it may be the spark he needed at the plate at the perfect time too with the North Coast Section Division I tournament starting on Tuesday.
“It’s not only big for him because baseball is such a confidence game," Heritage head coach Kevin Brannan said. “For him to get that hit was huge, not only for him, but his teammates were happy for him as well.”
The lineup as a whole, however, struggled against Pirates’ No. 1 starter Cole Leschak. The junior right-hander held the Patriots' lineup to three hits – Kinnaird’s go-ahead RBI single, along with hits from senior Nicholas Leffel and Anthony Potestio – while notching four strikeouts.
“His ERA is one,” Brannan explained about Leschak’s low number of earned runs allowed on the season. “We got the one. So when you’re facing good pitching like that, things are tight.”
Leschak’s 1.04 ERA in 47.1 innings pitched entering Thursday was third best in the BVAL behind Freedom’s Shawn McBroom’s 1.00 ERA in 56 innings and Liberty’s Andrew Dodgson’s BVAL-leading 0.67 ERA in 31.1 innings pitched per MaxPreps.
While Leschak did everything possible to keep Pittsburg in the game, Heritage’s pitching staff held the Pirates to one hit, a single in the fifth inning by Daniel Trujillo off of sophomore Jason Stevens.
“Jason gets a couple guys on base, but he battled through it. And these are learning things that he’s going to be able to store and be able to rely on in the future,” Brannan said.
For Heritage, senior starting left-hander Landon Marchetti tossed four no-hit innings with seven strikeouts and a walk, while fellow seniors Zane Baltz and Nicholas Guidry each pitched a no-hit inning toward the end.
Baltz walked Pittsburg’s Angelo Luna to lead off the inning before striking out the rest of the side for his seventh save of the year. He took a bow toward the Pirates’ dugout after the final out.
With all eyes now on the NCS tournament, Brannan explained how seeing Marchetti’s strong performance, along with the rest of the bullpen, should be a big boost for the team entering Tuesday’s tournament opener.
“Priority was making sure that Landon was ready for Tuesday if we need him in NCS,” Brannan said. “All four guys that came in just dealt and it was nice. I feel really good about where we are, so we’ll see what happens on Tuesday.”
Heritage will find out who they play in the NCS tournament on Saturday with their first-round match-up Tuesday likely to be at Heritage with the team winning both the BVAL league and tournament titles, per Brannan.
