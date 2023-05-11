BRENTWOOD – It’s been a long time since Heritage sophomore outfielder JJ Kinnaird had a go-ahead hit with a tournament title on the line.

“I was probably like nine or 10 years old,” the now 15-year-old Kinnaird said. “It was against a good team too, so it’s been a while. But this one was really needed to help us get a better seeding for NCS.”

Kinnaird’s go-ahead single with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning was all the Heritage High baseball team needed to win the Bay Valley Athletic League tournament Thursday afternoon at Heritage. 

