The Oakley-based Delta Breeze Lacrosse Club, featuring a girls' and two boys' teams, will host games for all three of our teams at La Paloma High School in Brentwood on Saturday, April 24. The 10U girls and 10U boys will play at 11 a.m. and the 12U boys at 1 p.m. Their opponents will be the Oakland Skyline, Berkeley Bears and Stockton Spartans. For more information on Delta Breeze Lacrosse, visit http://www.dblax.com or https://www.facebook.com/deltabreezelax/.
