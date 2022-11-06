Las Positas College soccer is all in the family this season — the LaFleur family, that is.
Brothers and Oakley residents Griffin and Grant LaFleur are sophomore starters on the Hawks men’s team, and their younger sister, Tiana, is a freshman starter on the women’s squad.
Grant, the oldest of the three siblings, starred on powerful teams at Freedom High, and Tiana and Griffin shined at Heritage.
Las Positas coach Andy Cumbo is thrilled with his LaFleur triple treat.
“I’ve had siblings and I’ve had twins, but I’ve never had three (in the program at the same time). All three are doing well,” said Cumbo, who coaches the Las Positas College men’s and women’s teams.
Soccer is in the LaFleur family DNA, it turns out.
The siblings’ dad, Gary LaFleur, coached the Heritage girls soccer team for about 15 years (he has 25 years of coaching experience overall), and is a coach/technical director with Delta United Soccer Club. The three siblings are also Academy coaches for Delta and commute to school from their dad’s house. They’re basically joined at the soccer hip and are loving the connection.
“Honestly, I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime, like, crazy thing because we all weren’t able to be at the same high school together,” said Griffin, an all-conference defender at Las Positas in 2021 who was moved up to striker this season.
All three siblings won Bay Valley Athletic League soccer titles at their high schools.
Grant LaFleur, a center midfielder, competed against Griffin in high school, but the brothers are enjoying working together in college. The Hawks entered the week with 6-7-1 overall record, 1-5-0 in conference. As of Oct. 24, Griffin ranked No. 2 in team scoring with four goals and four assists for 12 points. Tiana scored in the Lady Hawks’ 3-0 win over host Foothill on Oct. 21, her fifth goal of the season, as the team improved to 8-4-2 overall and 2-1-2 in conference.
“I like how we’re competitive and we all have such heart, and we all want it as much as the person next to you,” Grant said of the team.
Gary LaFleur is enjoying seeing all three of them compete when he gets a chance, especially Griffin and Grant, because as a girls team coach at Heritage, he didn’t get to see the boys play much.
“I know their mom, Tanya, has been watching them play too (at Las Positas),” Gary said. “They’re far enough away so they can be independent and close enough so I can watch them play a game every now and then. … I think Cumbo likes having them up there.”
Cumbo describes all three LaFleurs as “very good, very technical. They all three have a really high soccer IQ, so the similarities aren’t really like in looks or appearance. They might be, but it’s just the way in which they play. There’s some similarities there,” he says.
The coach describes all three as “soft-spoken” off the field, but more vocal and intense on the field. Grant and Griffin have a take-no-prisoners intensity.
“Both of us are very competitive. We want to win,” Grant says. “We’re just gonna do whatever works to win, on the field with the whole team. Griffin’s just resilient in general, even in life. Any type of adversity that comes his way he just brushes it off his shoulder like nothing and keeps moving.”
Speaking of their mindset, Griffin said, “Ever since we were kicking a ball in the middle of a hallway, knocking pictures off the wall, we’ve always been that way.”
Grant played in a powerful Freedom program composed of a bunch of players from the same club team. The Falcons advanced to the CIF North Coast Section Division I playoffs semifinals twice.
As high school rivals, Griffin and Grant battled on the field, but their family bond was apparent outside of competition.
In a telling scene during Grant’s walk-out for his “Senior Game” at Freedom against Griffin and Heritage, a photo showed the brothers in different school jerseys along with their parents and Tiana. “It was pretty funny,” Grant recalled of the scene.
Grant said he attended Freedom because his mom worked at Iron House Elementary School in Oakley at the time, so it was easier for her to take him there than to Heritage. Griffin later chose Heritage because many of his friends were there, and Tiana opted to go there too, Grant said.
An overachiever, Griffin says he prioritizes education at Las Positas, but would play soccer at the next level if the “stars align. … School’s very important to me. After I broke my leg and missed out on my senior year of high school, I reshuffled my priorities because you never know when an injury could come up, but if I’m blessed with an opportunity to do so, then I’ll take that opportunity,” Griffin said.
Grant played a season at Cal State East Bay in 2017-18, but things didn’t go so well. His next two seasons were “messed up” by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, he says, which caused a three-year gap in his playing career. The delay did create one fringe benefit – it allowed his younger sister time to graduate and join the two brothers at Las Positas in 2022.
For her part, Tiana says she has a mixture of her brothers’ personalities in the sport.
“Griffin on the field, he’s more like a leader and he’s strong-minded, but they both really are goal-oriented and always want to win and strive for that,” she says. “So, I would say I’m the same way.”
She relishes being at the same college as Griffin and Grant, whom she looked up to throughout her childhood.
Likewise, Griffin also holds Tiana in high regard.
“I would say I look up to her,” Griffin said. “She inspires me in so many ways. We have a really cool relationship that I’m thankful for.”
