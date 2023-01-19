Late run boosts Heritage over Freedom

Photo by Juan Cebreiros

The Freedom Falcons found themselves trailing the Patriots early on during their Jan. 11 showdown and were never able to recover, resulting in a 49-42 win for Heritage.

A late run by the host Heritage boys basketball team in a close game Jan. 11 propelled the Patriots past Freedom, 49-42, as costly mistakes also doomed the Falcons.

Both offenses got open shots inside the key, but neither team could capitalize on them. However, despite neither team being able to convert consistently on layups, the Falcons found themselves in an early hole due to the team giving up offensive rebounds and second-chance points to the Patriots.

The Falcons had difficulty rebounding, with only one player bringing in more than five, while Heritage had multiple players record double-digit rebounds.

