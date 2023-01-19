Late run boosts Heritage over Freedom

A late run by the host Heritage boys basketball team in a close game Jan. 11 propelled the Patriots past Freedom, 49-42, as costly mistakes also doomed the Falcons.
Both offenses got open shots inside the key, but neither team could capitalize on them. However, despite neither team being able to convert consistently on layups, the Falcons found themselves in an early hole due to the team giving up offensive rebounds and second-chance points to the Patriots.
The Falcons had difficulty rebounding, with only one player bringing in more than five, while Heritage had multiple players record double-digit rebounds.
The Falcons began to figure out the Patriots’ game plan and started to intercept passes that would result in layups. Despite the Falcons ending the first half on a high, the Patriots still led 23-21. Freedom had numerous opportunities to take the lead, but failed to do so by missing numerous layups and free throws.
Into the second half, the Falcons’ full-court press began to break down and gave up fast-break points. But while the defense was struggling, the Falcons’ offense was able to match the Patriots point for point as they ended the third quarter trailing, 32-31.
The teams picked up in the fourth quarter where they left off, continuing to trade points until less than 4 minutes to play. Suddenly, Freedom wasn’t able to keep up with the Patriots any longer as their play became sloppy. Numerous Falcon possessions were lost from turnovers and missed free throws.
Then, senior Patriots guard Jeremiah Ruffin took over and closed out the game by scoring on three consecutive possessions. He drove to the key and laid the ball into the hoop each time with ease as the Falcon defenders couldn’t keep up with him.
Junior guard Adam Simmons led the Patriots scoring with 11 and being the only player to reach double digits in scoring. Senior forward Jordan Ratchford added nine points and 10 rebounds with sophomore forward Jason Underwood adding a crucial eight points.
The Patriots are off to a good start in Bay Valley Athletic League play, winning back-to-back games for the first time all season. Freedom starts league play at 0-1 and has a tall task ahead with three road games before returning home on Jan. 24 to take on Deer Valley High School.
Heritage goes to Antioch high before hosting Deer Valley High School on Jan. 18. Both games are scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.