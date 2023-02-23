Late run not enough in Liberty Lions’ loss

Photo by Juan Cebreiros

The playoff season for the Liberty Lions came to a close on Feb. 17 after an NCS quarterfinal loss to the California Grizzlies.

The Liberty Lions lost 62-57 in their quarterfinal playoff match against the California Grizzlies in the North Coast Section boys basketball playoffs at California High School. What Liberty coach Jon Heinz labeled as a possibly questionable traveling call late in the fourth quarter might have cost the Lions a come-from-behind victory. But the loss ends the Lions’ playoff run as they finish their season 22-6.

“We came out flat, our rotations were awful in our press, we were missing layups and we just didn’t play well,” Heinz said on the Lions’ loss on Feb. 17.

The Lions scored just eight points in the first quarter and found themselves in a 19-8 hole after the opening quarter that they spent the entirety of the game trying to dig themselves out of it. Senior Grizzly guards Damarcus Collins and Amari Gray were a thorn in Liberty’s side all game long as the guard pair combined for 42 points

