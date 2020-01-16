Liberty’s Omaryana Wilkerson and Pittsburg’s Emma Ramirez converge on the ball during the Lions’ victory over Pittsburg Tuesday night to open Bay Valley Athletic League play. Liberty is now 5-5 on the season, while Pittsburg dropped to 3-9. The Lions were slated to host Freedom on Jan. 16. Results of that game were not available as of press time. Pittsburg was slated to clash with Deer Valley at the same time.
Liberty and Pittsburg soccer teams have eye on the prize
