Liberty, Antioch win at BVAL meet
Photo by Dawnmarie Fehr

The Liberty High School girls team and the Antioch High School boys team each came in first at the Bay Valley Athletic League cross country meet at Contra Loma Park in Antioch on Nov. 9. Teams from the six participating high schools in Brentwood, Oakley, Antioch and Pittsburg turned out with 164 athletes to run the two- and three-mile courses. Girls MVP and varsity winner was Liberty High School senior Rylee Guinn, and boys MVP and varsity winner was Liberty Senior Dylan Baptista.

