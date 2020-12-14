The Liberty baseball team recently debuted its new uniforms for the upcoming season.
One set features full cardinal jerseys, with the players' number in golf in the bottom left front corner, 'LHS' displayed in the upper right corner and the Adidas logo in the upper left corner. White pants with red pinstripes finish the uniform set.
The jersey in the second uniform set features cardinal sleeves underneath a white jersey adorned with cardinal red pinstripes. 'Lions' written in a cardinal color outlined in yellow is displayed prominently across the front, with the players' number located in the bottom right corner. This uniform set also features white pants with red pinstripes.
The hat in both uniform sets is cardinal, with a yellow brim and a lion at the center of the hat.
The team will also be fitted in new cardinal cage jackets that feature a yellow 'L' on the right portion of the jacket, an Adidas logo on the left side, and a partly shucked corn cob on the sleeve.
If all goes as planned, the varsity squad will open the season with a scrimmage at home against Mountain House on March 19.
