The Liberty varsity baseball team is looking for a new head coach.
The Lions were a program on the upswing when Joe Vreonis took over in 2014. In 2013, they went 16-9 and posted a 7-3 record in the Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL), a record good enough for a three-way tie for the league championship. Liberty also made the playoffs that year, something that had not happened in a while.
When Vreonis took over for the 2014 season, the program continued to improve. It didn’t take long either.
The Lions went 14-12 overall in his first year. They also went 8-2 in league play, which earned them a league championship. A highlight of that year was the team’s success against their rival Heritage. Liberty not only went 2-0 against the Patriots in BVAL play, but also upended their crosstown rival in the North Coast Section (NCS) postseason.
While the players obviously change every year, consistency in coaching was a strength the Lions maintained over the last six seasons.
During Vreonis’ tenure with Liberty, the Lions went 78-74 and became a mainstay in the NCS playoffs, making the postseason each year and reaching the second round twice.
The 2014 season was Liberty’s only BVAL title with Vreonis as the skipper. Despite that, they would be a league powerhouse under his watch. Within the BVAL, the Lions finished in the top two only once, yet never fell out of the top three.
Outside of Heritage, Liberty was the only BVAL team to make the playoffs every year during Vreonis’ time as skipper.
Excluding the Patriots, who were 50-10, the 41-19 overall record posted by the Lions in BVAL play during that six-season stretch was also hands down the best in the league.
