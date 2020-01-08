The Liberty Lions boys basketball team feasted on the Fremont (Oakland) Tigers in an 80-49 demolishing last week.
Liberty (8-5), which led almost from the opening tip, used a 9-0 first-quarter run and an 11-1 second-quarter spurt to open a 26-point halftime lead and never look back.
Twelve Lions scored in the contest, led by senior guards Braden Basmagian (12) and fellow senior guards Kahli Custard and Zach Moll, each with 11. The win is the Lions fourth in five games.
Liberty easily defeated Fremont 80-49 in a nonconference game in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
“It was a good game,” said Liberty head coach Jon Heinz. “ It was good to get all the guys playing time. We needed that.”
Fremont (0-13) stayed within striking distance for about a quarter and half before the Lions slowly pulled away.
Liberty scored 11 of the second quarter’s final 12 points in the final 1:53 to bust open its big 26-point lead, and never wavered in the second half.
The Lions 80-point output is its largest of the season, eclipsing a 78-point game to open the season in a 78-70 win over Liberty Ranch (Galt). Liberty has averaged 63 points a game this season.
Despite the win, Heinz said his team still has room for improvement before it opens league play on Jan. 14.
“We need to work hard and play with effort on every possession, so we need to work on that stuff,” he said.
Liberty also defeated Benicia 80-54 on Tuesday night. Junior forward Devean Hinton led the way with 21 in the win. Senior Tim Schirmer added 15, and Moll, 12.
The Lions travel to Menlo-Atherton on Jan. 11 for its final preseason game, before opening league play with a home game against rival Heritage on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.
