The Liberty High School basketball program will host its fall basketball camp on campus, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
The camp, open to all third- through eighth-graders, will run from 9 a.m. to noon daily. The clinic will focus on fundamental skill instruction and competitive team play. The program is designed to develop self-confidence, promote sportsmanship, teach fundamentals of basketball and give area athletes the ability to compete at a high skill level.
Girls and boys varsity basketball coaches and players help run the camp. Cost is $75.
To register, make checks payable to Liberty High School, care of Jon Heinz, at 850 2nd St., in Brentwood, California, 94513. For more information or to register, call 530-604-7755 or email libertybasketball@hotmail.com.
