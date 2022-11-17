Liberty beats Amador for first playoff win in 3 years

Photo by Juan Cebrieros

The Lions beat the Dons 35-21 in a hard-fought victory that gave them their first playoff win in 3 years.

For the first time since 2019, the Liberty Lions qualified for the Division 1 North Coast Section playoffs and beat Amador Valley High School, 35-21, in a first-round game last week. It marked the school’s first playoff win after three years of failing to even qualify for postseason play.

Liberty advances to the semifinal round of the playoffs where they will travel to Concord to play the Clayton Valley High School Ugly Eagles. The game is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

The Lions’ offense was flying throughout the night, totaling over 400 yards in their opening-round home playoff win against the Dons. Quarterback and Bay Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player Nate Bell not only ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns but also threw for 148 yards and two more scores.

