Liberty beats Amador for first playoff win in 3 years

For the first time since 2019, the Liberty Lions qualified for the Division 1 North Coast Section playoffs and beat Amador Valley High School, 35-21, in a first-round game last week. It marked the school’s first playoff win after three years of failing to even qualify for postseason play.
Liberty advances to the semifinal round of the playoffs where they will travel to Concord to play the Clayton Valley High School Ugly Eagles. The game is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.
The Lions’ offense was flying throughout the night, totaling over 400 yards in their opening-round home playoff win against the Dons. Quarterback and Bay Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player Nate Bell not only ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns but also threw for 148 yards and two more scores.
Two-way star Jamar Searcy had a stellar game both at running back and safety, tallying 67 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, and two interceptions on defense as he and Bell led the way for the Lions’ victory.
The game started off fast as the Lions’ offense scored on their first possession in just two plays following a big run by running back Giancarlo Olveda. Bell capped off the drive with a scoring run to give Liberty a quick 7-0 lead.
However, Amador responded to Liberty’s touchdown just as quickly as Brady Nasser scored on a one-yard run to tie the game at 7-7. On the Lions’ next drive, they again moved quickly down the field to score with Searcy breaking tackles on a 19-yard run.
On Amador’s next drive, quarterback Jackson Visconti connected with receiver Nate Jetter to tie the game at 14.
Bell hit receiver Ryan McKendry on the Lions’ next drive for a 61-yard touchdown pass to give the Lions the lead again, 21-14.
Up to this point, both teams had been trading scores and it looked as if the Dons would respond once again until Searcy intercepted a long pass along the sideline to give the Lions another scoring opportunity before going into halftime.
Liberty head coach Mike Cable wanted to score a touchdown instead of settling for a field goal with 11 seconds left in the half and the Lions not having any timeouts left to stop the clock. Bell threw a 22-yard strike over the middle to receiver Deuce Carr for a touchdown with just four seconds left in the first half.
Coming out in the second half, both offenses would begin to trade punts instead of touchdowns until late in the third quarter when Bell would keep it himself and run into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown and fourth overall.
Moving into the fourth quarter, the Amador offense had been getting shut down by the Lions’ defense since their touchdown pass from early in the second quarter. They continued to struggle as Searcy made a spectacular leaping interception along the Amador sideline, giving the ball back to the Liberty offense and enabling them to burn off almost all the remaining time until they turned the ball over on downs with less than two minutes to play. The Dons scored again with less than a minute to play to make it 35-21, but even with the score the outcome had already been determined.
