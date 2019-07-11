Liberty High School’s Micah Boone puts up a shot during the Greenline Summer Showcase. The Lions finished 2-4 but worked well together, exhibited strong defense and had a lot of fun.
Liberty boys basketball team competes in Greenline Summer Showcase
