The new-look Liberty High School boys’ basketball team finished fourth at its Stonebarger Tournament last week in Brentwood.
Liberty (3-4) defeated Skyline (Oakland) 63-57 to open the yearly affair, but dropped back-to-back games to San Francisco’s Lincoln High (64-55) and Chico’s Pleasant Valley 63-51.
Eight of 13 Liberty players are new to the squad this season.
“We are still trying to find our way,” said Liberty head coach Jon Heinz after the loss to Pleasant Valley. “There are a lot of new bodies this year. A lot of people we counted on last year have obviously graduated, some players we expected back this year are not playing with us.”
Liberty trailed by only three at halftime against Pleasant Valley, and managed to tie the game on Jake Wells’ three to open the second half, but the Vikings went on an 18-6 run from that point forward to open a 47-35 lead with 1:12 left in the quarter.
The Lions cut the deficit to five with 1:20 left, but drew no closer as both teams went cold to end the contest.
The Vikings missed back to back one-and-one opportunities with under 90 seconds to play, but Liberty missed three consecutive shots to end the game.
Pleasant Valley’s Aaron Gomez sank three of four free-throws over the team’s final two possessions to ice the victory.
1 of 16
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Liberty fell to Pleasant Valley 61-53, and earned a fourth-place finish in the annual Stonebarger Tournament hosted by Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
“Our biggest thing is we just want to play hard,” Heinz said.
Junior newcomer Wells paced the Lions with 14 points and fellow newcomer Austin Silva finished with 13.
Pleasant Valley’s Gomez poured in 22 and guard Jake Kremer added 14 in the win.
Lincoln won the tournament, edging College Park 77-75.
Liberty will return to the court on Dec. 26 in the Damian Lillard Invitational in Oakland.
Freedom boys’ basketball
Freedom went 1-1 in its own Roy Ghiggeri Invitational to finish third.
The Falcons opened with a 68-60 win over El Cerrito, but Clayton Valley took the title in a 63-50 win over the Falcons the following day.
The Ugly Eagles outscored Freedom in every quarter, building up a 39-21 lead at halftime.
Freedom was slated to return to the court on Dec. 17 against San Leandro, but results of that game were not available as of press time.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.