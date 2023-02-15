Liberty boys hoops survive sloppiness and late Heritage rally attempt to advance to NCS quarterfinals

BRENTWOOD – Liberty High School’s boys basketball team survived a late rally from Heritage High and plenty of their own miscues in their NCS playoff opener, taking down the visiting Patriots 70-50 on Tuesday night.
While the score shows the Lions’ third blowout of their cross-town rival this season, this game was anything but, and that came to the disappointment of Lions head coach Jon Heinz.
“We got the big lead and we just really got lackadaisical,” Heinz said after the win. “We just started going through the motions.”
After a slow start, the Lions got hot quickly, going on a 10-1 run midway through a first quarter that was sparked by Liberty’s press forcing Heritage turnovers.
Heritage senior guard Devon Rivers hit a crucial layup in the final minute of the first quarter to stop the Lions' then-12-1 run.
Liberty went up by as much as 23 in the final two minutes of the first half, but Heritage rallied back to pull within 16 at the break thanks to a crucial three-pointer by Vigil with 2:40 left and a layup and a free throw by Ratchford with under a minute left to pull Heritage within 16. Rivers added another three-pointer with 11 seconds left in the half.
“We were up by like 30, and then I blink my eyes and we were up by 15,” Lions’ senior guard Daniel Vigil said. “We just got sloppy at the end of the second. We kind of just got comfortable and we thought it was just going to be just another game against them.”
Vigil scored 10 of his co-game-high 17 points in that first half. His 17 points on the night tied teammate Ethan Wasem’s 17 points. Wasem played a crucial role for the Lions offense early, hitting a pair of big three-pointers as part of Liberty’s big opening quarter.
However, what looked to be a bigger blowout came to a halt as Liberty missed open shot after open shot and had several turnovers of their own. According to Heinz, the players complained about the ball being slippery since it was a new ball by the NCS and that may have led to the struggles with consistency throughout the night, although Heinz didn’t fully buy the excuses.
“You win by 20 points, but we had to miss at least 15 layups tonight,” Heinz said. “Like, we’re just missing point-blank, easy shots.
“(We) just didn’t focus more. We’ve got to buckle in and get smarter.”
Rivers and senior forward Jordan Ratchford tried to spark and lead the rally for the Pats throughout the night. Ratchford finished with a team-high 13 points while Rivers scored 10. They were the lone two in double-digits for Heritage.
With Heritage now in the rear-view mirror, the Lions are now looking towards their quarterfinal matchup at San Ramon’s California High Friday night. Cal High took down College Park 69-53 in their NCS first-round matchup Tuesday night.
