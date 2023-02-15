Liberty boys hoops survive sloppiness and late Heritage rally attempt to advance to NCS quarterfinals

BRENTWOOD – Liberty High School’s boys basketball team survived a late rally from Heritage High and plenty of their own miscues in their NCS playoff opener, taking down the visiting Patriots 70-50 on Tuesday night. 

While the score shows the Lions’ third blowout of their cross-town rival this season, this game was anything but, and that came to the disappointment of Lions head coach Jon Heinz.

“We got the big lead and we just really got lackadaisical,” Heinz said after the win. “We just started going through the motions.”

