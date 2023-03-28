Liberty boys volleyball shows resilience in sweep vs. Pittsburg

BRENTWOOD – Prior to their Bay Valley Athletic League opening match against one another Tuesday night, the Pittsburg and Liberty High School boys volleyball teams were heading in opposite directions.
Those trends continued Tuesday night as the Lions handed Pittsburg their fourth loss in the last five matches after Liberty’s 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-16, 25-22) to open league play.
“It took us a little while to get into rhythm,” Liberty head coach Haylie Bustamante said. “It’s a great start to our league season and we’re happy that this is the way it started.”
After starting the season 2-4, the Lions have now won six of their last seven matches, five by shutouts. They’ve conceded just three total sets during the stretch. Tuesday night’s shutout also marks their third shutout in a row and fifth in their last six matches.
“It goes back to just focusing on the fundamentals,” Lions senior Oliver Lyman said. “We have great players on this team that are able to make a few mistakes, put that behind us, and keep playing hard. If you do that, you’re just able to come out with wins.”
Much like how their season has gone so far, Liberty started slowly in the first two sets of the match before taking over nearly midway through. The Pirates opened both sets hot, taking a 6-3 lead to open each set. However, Liberty found ways to rally, sparked by clutch kills by Lyman, and even bigger blocks by senior Owen Wortinger.
Liberty kept control for most of the third set, taking as much as a seven-point, 17-10 lead midway through. However, much like Liberty did in the first two sets, Pittsburg found a way to rally back off of Liberty’s mistakes, including errant serves. The Pirates rallied all the way back to within three after an ace by Pittsburg senior Justin Cecilio and would capitalize on Liberty’s miscues to pull within one before Bustamante called a crucial timeout with Liberty up 21-20.
“We made a few personnel changes, which changed some of the chemistry on the court,” Bustamante said. “I think we just relaxed a little bit too much since we had two (sets) under our belt. We have to keep our foot on the gas pedal until we finish the three sets that we need to win.”
Lyman echoed his coach’s sentiments from the timeout.
“(Bustamante said) to keep pushing, not give up, and focus on our fundamentals,” Lyman said. “I think we did a good job finishing off the set and taking the win overall.”
Liberty senior Colin MacHugh earned a crucial kill off of the timeout to give the Lions a big two-point cushion. However, sophomore Tyler DeGuzman’s error put Pittsburg right back within one at 22-21. A pair of return errors by Pirates senior Keneti Liaina put the Lions within match point, and DeGuzman made up for his error with a big block to seal the win for Liberty.
“We’ll just continue to work on things that we were slow getting started with in practice and, hopefully, we’ll peak at the right time – at the end of the season when playoffs come," Bustamante said.
