Liberty boys volleyball shows resilience in sweep vs. Pittsburg

BRENTWOOD –  Prior to their Bay Valley Athletic League opening match against one another Tuesday night, the Pittsburg and Liberty High School boys volleyball teams were heading in opposite directions. 

Those trends continued Tuesday night as the Lions handed Pittsburg their fourth loss in the last five matches after Liberty’s 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-16, 25-22) to open league play.

“It took us a little while to get into rhythm,” Liberty head coach Haylie Bustamante said. “It’s a great start to our league season and we’re happy that this is the way it started.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription