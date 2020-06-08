The Liberty High School cheer and stunt team have rolled out a social media campaign to celebrate its senior athletes.
The campaign features each senior’s plans for the future and favorite memory of being on the team.
The honorees include base/tumbler Ava Harbert, who will attend Chico State University to major in elementary education; flyer Jordyn Tavares, who plans to head to Sacramento State to major in marketing; and base/tumbler Jessie Bell, who is headed to Riverside Community College to major in political science.
“Cheering at my first homecoming game freshman year (was my favorite memory),” Harbert said via Twitter. “I realized how unified our town is and the impact we made at our school.”
To view all honorees, visit https://twitter.com/LHSLionsCheer
