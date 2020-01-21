The community will gather to memorialize Liberty High School legend Jack Ferrill Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1 p.m. inside the Liberty High School gym.
The longtime Lions teacher, coach, athletic director, physical education chairperson, assistant principal and principal died Dec. 10, 2019, at the age of 93.
In lieu of flowers, Ferrill’s family suggests donating in his name to the Liberty Union High School District Athletic Hall of Fame, 850 2nd St., Brentwood, CA 94513, or to the Coach Jack Ferrill Scholarship, c/o Liberty Union High School District College and Career Center, 850 2nd St., Brentwood, CA 94513.
