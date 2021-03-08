The Liberty High School varsity cross country teams downed Deer Valley in a dual last week.
Varsity girls
The Liberty girls knocked off Deer Valley 15-40.
The top five finishers were all from Liberty, led by Kiran McWilliams (22:08.0), Keanna Shipley (22:08.2), Sidney Jenks (22:10.8), Karyss Mendes (22:19.8) and Sarah Redman (23:01.2). Deer Valley’s top finisher was Ashley Hernandez (23:09.8).. She was followed by seven Wolverines.
Varsity boys
The Liberty boys moved past Deer Valley 24-37.
Deer Valley’s Hunter Phillips (16:48.1) took first and fellow Wolverine Daniel Gober (17:51.5) took third, but the race largely belonged to Liberty.
Liberty’s Dylan Baptista (17:20.7) finished second, and the race’s fourth through 11th finishers were from Liberty.
Marcelo Lugo (18:37.2) finished fourth and Austin Niedziejko (19:01.8) fifth.
Liberty is slated to race Heritage on March 10.
