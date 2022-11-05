Liberty dominates Deer Valley, 72-0

The Liberty Lions overwhelmed their league rivals, the Deer Valley Wolverines, in a home game 72-0.

Complete domination describes the Liberty Lions’ victory at home against their league rival, the Deer Valley Wolverines. From the opening kickoff , the Lions dictated in all three phases of the game for four quarters as they stomped the Wolverines 72-0 in the Lions’ den.

The Wolverines’ offense showed little signs of life all game as they turned the ball over five times and never crossed the 50 yard line to get into Lions territory.

With the game getting so out of hand so quickly, Deer Valley never had a chance to get settled into the game.

