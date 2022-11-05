Liberty dominates Deer Valley, 72-0

Complete domination describes the Liberty Lions’ victory at home against their league rival, the Deer Valley Wolverines. From the opening kickoff , the Lions dictated in all three phases of the game for four quarters as they stomped the Wolverines 72-0 in the Lions’ den.
The Wolverines’ offense showed little signs of life all game as they turned the ball over five times and never crossed the 50 yard line to get into Lions territory.
With the game getting so out of hand so quickly, Deer Valley never had a chance to get settled into the game.
Deer Valley switched between senior Ayanfe Adediran Jr. and junior Coby Fosselman at quarterback all game but neither could get the offense moving. The two combined to throw four interceptions with two of them returned for touchdowns by Liberty defenders Kyle Cook and Sean Cervantes.
While the passing game was sputtering, the running game saw the same struggles as Deer Valley never rushed the ball for more than 10 yards at a time and added a fumble to the team’s combined five turnovers.
While the Wolverines’ offense was unable to move at all, the Lions’ offense did the exact opposite as they were able to move down the field at will against the Deer Valley defense. Quarterback Nate Bell completed six passes the entire game for 114 yards and three touchdowns to receiver Ryder Steen. Steen led the team in receiving with team-high marks in receptions with four and yards with 80.
Liberty’s three running backs all had great games as Jamar Searcy, Emilio Velez, and Giancarlo Olveda combined to rush for over 200 yards and three touchdowns.
The Lions’ defense also got in on the scoring with three touchdowns, two coming from interceptions returned for touchdowns and a third coming on a scoop-and-score fumble recovery. The defense helped set the tone of the game early on the Wolverines’ first offensive possession. Searcy, a safety, intercepted a pass to open the floodgates.
By the end of the first quarter, it was 28-0 and by halftime, it was 42-0. Midway through the third quarter, the Lions pulled a majority of their starters, and back-up quarterback Kasen Cameron entered the game.
For the rest of the game, the Lions kept the ball on the ground to keep the clock counting down. Liberty’s victory improves their overall record to 6-3 and jumps them up to second place in the Bay Valley Athletic League standings at 3-1. Next week. Liberty will play Heritage in the Brentwood Bowl at Heritage on Nov. 4 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
With this loss, Deer Valley drops to 0-9 on the season and 0-4 in league play. Next week, they welcome the Freedom Falcons at home also on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
