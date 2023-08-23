In last year's season opener, Liberty dominated the James Enochs 56-0 at home in a season-opening game that was just about over before halftime.
However, when the Lions travel out to Modesto to take on Enochs on Thursday to open this season, they’ll face a different Enochs team, one of which they won’t expect to go as easily as it did last year.
“We have the utmost respect for Enochs,” second-year head coach Mike Cable said. “It’s still a good football team. They won Week 1 against Beyer – they blew them out – so we are expecting a competitive football team and we’re really putting our best foot forward.”
The Eagles shutout Beyer 28-0 in their season opener last Friday in Modesto as senior running back Aiden Muhammad ran for 188 yards on 16 carries with a pair of touchdowns. They posted a similarly dominant win over Beyer last year as well before the blowout by the Lions the week after.
In fact, the start of the Lions' 2023 season mirrors their start of 2022. They open at Enochs on Thursday, followed by games against Los Gatos (9/1) and Wood (9/8), all of whom they faced to start last season in that same order. Liberty went 2-1 in the first three games against them last year with the lone loss coming at Los Gatos 31-0, the only shutout the Lions suffered in 2022.
The sense of familiarity in the schedule, let alone having the opponents in the same exact order, adds a sense of comfort for Cable as he enters his second season manning the Lions’ sidelines.
“Last year was my first year in Liberty and the BVAL,” he explained. “It was my first exposure to these opponents in the competition.
“But again, our mindset is much different this year than it was last year. It’s a completely different team and we’re excited.”
“I think (Monday night) I didn’t go to bed 'til like 1 because I was watching film and doing our scouting reports,” Robertson added as he prepares to make his varsity debut Thursday night in Modesto. “It’s just in my head, and I just want to go out and play.”
“He’s progressed a lot this offseason,” Cable said of his quarterback. “The one thing that I saw a lot from him in (last Friday’s scrimmage) that we needed to see was his confidence. That bodes very well for his poise and as a leader on this team and this offense and exactly what we want to see from him."
Robertson added that taking on Enochs and the same teams to start the 2023 season gives the Lions an advantage.
“We kind of know what they’re going to do,” he explained. “Our coaches let us know, and I’ve seen them all play before, seen their games before,so I kind of know how they play and what they play."
“I’m not going to say it’s easier, but it’s kind of nice to know what they’ve done in the past.”
The Lions start the 2023 campaign after a strong showing in their scrimmage jamboree at Clayton Valley Charter last Friday. Cable said that although it took a while for the Lions to get to game speed for the first time, they were able to play “their brand of football.”
“We were a little rattled at first,” he said. “Once we did we kind of took things over and we ran our brand of football – a lot of success running the football, passing the ball and defense did well. All in all it was a great scrimmage for us. We got everybody involved and kind of found out where we are as far as depth goes.”
