[photo]Liberty eager and confident entering the 2023 season

Lions junior quarterback Sage Robertson steps up to throw a pass during Liberty's practice Tuesday afternoon. 

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

In last year's season opener, Liberty dominated the James Enochs 56-0 at home in a season-opening game that was just about over before halftime.

However, when the Lions travel out to Modesto to take on Enochs on Thursday to open this season, they’ll face a different Enochs team, one of which they won’t expect to go as easily as it did last year.

“We have the utmost respect for Enochs,” second-year head coach Mike Cable said. “It’s still a good football team. They won Week 1 against Beyer – they blew them out – so we are expecting a competitive football team and we’re really putting our best foot forward.”

